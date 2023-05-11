Host Dolly Parton, right, performs while Host Garth Brooks looks on at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Dolly Parton is remembering two fellow country music stars that held a special place in her heart- Naomi Judd and Loretta Lynn.

During Thursday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards’ segment remembering country music artists who are no longer with us, Parton took a moment to pay tribute to the “two women who were like sisters to [her].”

Parton called both Judd and Lynn “the real G.O.A.T.” then went on to recall the similarities between her and Judd.

READ MORE: Loretta Lynn Honoured In Tribute By Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, And Keith Urban

She pointed out that the two are both the same age — born in 1946 — and in the same month — January — making them both capricorns.

She added that they both have a love for big hair and makeup, but “most importantly, we love each other.”

Parton, 77, then went on to sing a verse from the classic hymn— Alan Jackson’s “Precious Memories”.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Remembers Country Icon Naomi Judd: ‘Just Know That I Will Always Love You’

“Precious memories, how they linger/ How they ever flood my soul/ In the stillness, of the midnight/ Precious sacred scenes unfold/ Precious memories,” she sang.

The touching tribute warmed Parton’s fellow co-host, Garth Brooks, as he applauded her performance and raised his cowboy hat in the air.

Judd died by suicide in April 2022 at the age of 76. Months later, in October, Lynn passed away “peacefully” at 90.