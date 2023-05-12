Dolly Parton performs "World On Fire" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Dolly Parton is giving fans a taste of her new music.

The country star turned rockstar will release her debut rock album later this year, but Parton already released the first single “World on Fire” and performed it for the first time live at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night.

Hello world! My new single, “World On Fire” off my upcoming album, ‘Rockstar’ is out now. Listen wherever you stream your music and tune in to the @ACMawards tonight on @primevideo for my live performance ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/8wzOLehQZ5 pic.twitter.com/Q2KKhACWXJ — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 11, 2023

Parton, who hosted the awards ceremony, was welcomed to the stage by her co-host Garth Brooks.

“Because she is the greatest of all time. She’s not only in the country music hall of fame, she was recently inducted in the rock and roll hall of fame as well,” Brooks said.

“She originally asked them not to consider her cause she felt she hadn’t earned it. Then Dolly did what only Dolly would do. She went in and recorded her first rock album that is called, of course, Rockstar,” he continued.

Brooks then introduced Parton’s new song, off her upcoming 30-track album, as “a powerful anthem just when our world could really use one.

“Give it up for country music’s rockstar Dolly Parton.”

The country queen took the centre spotlight, demanding attention as she stood tall, wearing a massive lit-up skirt that literally flowed around her before ripping it off, rocking a leather black ensemble decked out in rhinestones.

Dolly Parton performs “World On Fire” at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. — AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

“Liar, liar, the world’s on fire/ What you gonna do when it all burns down?” she sang the politically-charged track.

“Don’t get me started on politics/ Now how are we to live in a world like this?/ Greedy politicians, present and past/ They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ’em in the a*s.”

Parton then belted out the inspiring lyrics of the song’s outro.

“Show some love/ Let’s rise above/ Let’s make a stand/ Let’s lend a hand/ Let kindness work/ Let’s be a friend/ Let hatred end.”

Parton concluded the show-stopping performance by bowing her head down, thanking the cheering crowd.

“The incomparable Dolly Parton. That was fantastic,” Brooks told the crowd.

The co-hosts thanked the loud audience and the Academy of Country Music for a spectacular evening as they wrapped up the show.

“Goodnight everybody.”