Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are calling it quits. The Bear actor’s wife filed for divorce from him on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, ET confirms.

ET has reached out to White, 32, and Timlin, 31, for comment. TMZ was first to report news of their split.

The longtime couple met in 2008. They welcomed their first child, Ezer, a decade later. White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in 2019. Then, in December 2020, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Dolores.

When White won the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe earlier this year, he mentioned his family during his acceptance speech.

“I love you so, so, so, so much,” he said of his children, before adding of his actress wife, “Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

