Jamie Lee Curtis is here for a haunting.

This week, the Oscar-winning actress shared the first look at her character Madame Leota, from the upcoming Disney movie “Haunted Mansion”.

“WELCOME FOOLISH MORTALS, my name is Madame Leota and I will be your guide this summer to the spirit realm………….if you dare,” she wrote in the caption.

In the image, Curtis’ head floats in a crystal ball, with heavy makeup and long hair making her almost unrecognizable.

“I don’t see you in this photo. 😅,” wrote one commented, while another added, “Omg unrecognizable! Can’t wait!”

Reacting to the makeup and floating hair, another fan wrote, “It’s giving Ursula.”

Last month, Disney released a teaser trailer for the new film, based on the classic Disneyland theme park ride.

The film also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy and Jared Leto.

The Haunted Mansion ride was previously turned into a movie 20 years ago, in 2003, in a horror-comedy starring Eddie Murphy.