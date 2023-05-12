The “Stranger Things” cast will be sitting this one out this year.

Actor Dacre Montogomery is the lone representative for “Stranger Things” at this year’s Emmys awards submissions due to restrictive guidelines for the award show voting period.

Despite the electrifying success of Season 4 Vol. 2 of the ’80s sci-fi adventure series last summer, which saw the “Stranger Things” cast fighting the sinister powers of dark entity Vecna, most of the show’s stand-out stars aren’t eligible for the ballot at this year’s awards ceremony.

The new rule occurred in June 2022 when the TV Academy eliminated the “hangover episode rule”, which gave grace to a series that premieres current-season episodes after the May 31 eligibility deadline but before the commencement of nomination round-voting.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season To Be Delayed By Writers’ Strike

The fourth season of the Netflix behemoth was divided into two parts. Vol 1, consisting of seven episodes, debuted on May 27, 2022, and was eligible for the 2022 Emmys, where it competed for 13 noms and took home five wins, most notably for stunt coordination, sound editing, and prosthetic makeup.

Vol. 2 dropped towards the beginning of this year’s eligibility period, beginning on June 1, 2022. The episodes, including the epic “Chapter Eight: Papa” and “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”, were seen as orphan episodes by the Academy, which prevented the series from submitting nominations for the drama series category.

READ MORE: ‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Greenlit By Netflix: ‘The Adventure Continues…”

The new rule is a blow to actors Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Quinn, who achieved rave reviews for their performances in the episodes.

Due to Montgomery’s appearance at the end of the “Piggyback” episode, the actor, who played the deceased Bobby Hargrove in the series, is the only star obtaining a nomination submission this year, where he’s competing against submissions from “The Last of Us” and “Succession”.

The remaining nomination slots for the series are for technical aspects, including period costumes and music composition.