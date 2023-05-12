“BBCAN11” has crowned its winner,.

On Thursday’s two-hour “Big Brother Canada” finale, Toronto’s Terrell “Ty” McDonald was named season 11 champion after a face-off against his showmance, Claudia Campbell.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Reveals Final 3 After Bombshell Special Eviction

The episode started off with Ty up against both Claudia and social superstar Daniel Clarke, competing in the Head of Household challenge, which saw them performing a balancing act under the sea.

Despite Claudia going straight to the third round at the start, Ty managed to beat Daniel in round two.

Claudia Campbell and Terrell McDonald – Photo: Global TV

He and Claudia then battled it out with a game of trivia, testing their memory of the season 11 jury members, but Claudia came out on top. She chose Daniel for eviction, putting herself and Ty in the final two.

Facing the jury, Ty managed to convince them that he was the top houseguest, and it worked, winning over Claudia by a vote of 8 to 1.

“Thank you to everybody,” Ty said. “I obviously believe in myself at all times, but at the end of the day, when I’m faced with adversity, I’m going to stay 10 toes down and keep pushing forward. So that’s what I did and that’s how I got to this point here. So thank you to everyone who supported me, and even if you didn’t support me, thank you because at the end of the day, I needed all of that energy to make it to this spot.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’: Two Houseguests Are Sent To Jury In Shocking Double Eviction

Arisa Cox announces Jonathan Leonard as favourite houseguest – Photo: Global TV

As champion, Ty takes home $100,000 cash, $10,000 towards a brand-new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS and $10,000 worth of Shark and Ninja products.

Claudia walks away with $20,000 in cash as runner-up.

Before Ty was named winner, host Arisa Cox announced Canada’s choice for this season’s favourite houseguest, Newfoundland’s Jonathan Leonard. He receives a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of WINNERS.