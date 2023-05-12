It’s a hosting switcheroo on “Jeopardy!”

According to Deadline, Ken Jennings will host the show’s final week of episodes in season 39, taking over from Mayim Bialik, who is standing with Writers Guild of America strikers.

The final episodes, which are set to be filmed between May 16 and May 19, were set to be hosted by Bialik, but she reportedly declined her hosting duties in solidarity with the WGA.

Mayim Bialik – Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/CP Images
“Jeopardy!” is a union show, with contributions and questions written by WGA members in advance of the season and the current strike.

Writers on the show have been on the picket lines as part of the strike.

On Twitter, Jennings was roundly criticized for crossing the picket line rather than standing with Bialik and the writers.

Jenings and Bialik have shared hosting duties on “Jeopardy!”, with Jennings hosting from August until December, and Bialik taking over this past January.

 