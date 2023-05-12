It’s a hosting switcheroo on “Jeopardy!”

According to Deadline, Ken Jennings will host the show’s final week of episodes in season 39, taking over from Mayim Bialik, who is standing with Writers Guild of America strikers.

The final episodes, which are set to be filmed between May 16 and May 19, were set to be hosted by Bialik, but she reportedly declined her hosting duties in solidarity with the WGA.



“Jeopardy!” is a union show, with contributions and questions written by WGA members in advance of the season and the current strike.

Writers on the show have been on the picket lines as part of the strike.

On Twitter, Jennings was roundly criticized for crossing the picket line rather than standing with Bialik and the writers.

#WGA solidarity with the Jeopardy! writers who are on strike. And thank you to Mayim for honoring that strike. Big thumbs down to Ken Jennings who has decided to continue filming the finale without writers next week at Sony in Culver City on the 16th and 19th. — Joy Blake is on STRIKE (@joybblake) May 12, 2023

Welp, I guess @KenJennings is dead to me now. I hope the writers write him the worst possible questions when they win the strike. Kudos to @missmayim for acting in solidarity. #wgastrong #wgastrike pic.twitter.com/XSdidURCp5 — Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) May 12, 2023

So you're saying Ken Jennings is a scab https://t.co/lfFvfR8ufY — Roma Panganiban (@romapancake) May 11, 2023

I’m a fan of jeopardy & I used to like @KenJennings, but this is not it. Such scab behavior not only betrays the Writers Guild of America, but every entertainment worker seeking fairer pay & treatment. I stand in solidarity with the workers & hope Ken Jennings will correct course https://t.co/NlOWbREjMd — Ryan Deitsch (@Ryan_Deitsch) May 12, 2023

Jenings and Bialik have shared hosting duties on “Jeopardy!”, with Jennings hosting from August until December, and Bialik taking over this past January.