Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are undeniably a dynamic duo.

The two stars walked the green carpet on Wednesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of their new Apple TV+ series “Platonic”, where they caught up with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté to discuss their unbreakable friendship.

Byrne, 43, plays Sylvia (opposite Rogen, who plays Will) in the upcoming comedy series about two former friends attempting to rekindle the energy of their early 20s friendship while approaching mid-life.

When asked about the best part of working with Rogen, 41, the Australian-born actress shared glowing words about Canada’s comedic icon.

“He’s incredibly down-to-earth. He’s Canadian. I’m Australian. We have a commonwealth bond”, began the actress.

“And you’re in such safe hands. He’s such an incredibly, extraordinarily talented actor and, obviously, comedian, and I feel when we’re working together, there’s a great intuitive quality we have as a duo, and the show really wrote to our strengths as a pair which is part of the reason we both wanted to do it.”

Byrne and Rogen previously collaborated on 2014 and 2016’s “Neighbors” films, directed by Nicholas Stoller, also one of the co-creators behind “Platonic”.

“Platonic” debuts on Apple TV+ on May 24.