Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade is treating her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her luxurious engagement party last week.

The 27-year-old podcast host shared a heart-fluttering slideshow with her 3 million Instagram followers that showed her lavishly celebrating her engagement to fiancé Evan McClintock.

The lovebird’s extravagant penthouse celebration occurred on April 29 in Detroit, two months after McClintock dropped to one knee and asked the rapping virtuoso’s daughter the big question.

The collection of photos from the event was full of lovey-dovey, picture-perfect photos of McClintock and Jade showing a ton of PDA for one another.

The two have been romantically linked since 2016.

Eminem, 48, briefly shed light on Jade and McClintock’s relationship during an interview on “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” in March 2020.

“No babies,” mentioned the rapper when the legendary fighter asked Eminem if Jade was on her way to motherhood. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good.”

“She’s made me proud for sure,” he continued, revealing that she earned an impressive 3.9 GPA while graduating from college, where she studied psychology at Michigan State University.

Jade grew up in Detroit and was raised by her multi-platinum-selling father, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and mom Kim Scott.