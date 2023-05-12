Ryan Reynolds is adding fuel to the Taylor Swift and Matty Mealy dating rumour mill.

The Canadian superstar, 46, posted an Instagram Story on Wednesday, seemingly teasing the country-pop sensation about her new rumoured relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

The “Deadpool” actor shared a snap of himself along with the hit song “Chocolate” by 1975 with the caption “Zoom Zoom” with no further context, which has led some to speculate whether the star was sending a wink and nudge in Swift’s direction.

Ryan Reynolds — Photo: @vancityreynolds/Instagram Story

Reynolds sent out the cheeky pic to his 49 million Instagram followers as Swift, 33, is currently in the headlines for her rumoured romance with Healy, 34.

The potentially mini-trolling attempt is all in good fun as Swift and Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, 35, maintain a strong friendship. The three of them were spotted hanging out in New York City following the “Anti-Hero” singer-songwriter’s high-profile split from actor Joe Alwyn, 32.

Taylor Swift arrives at the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty along with good friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Nov. 13.Swift performed her new 10 minute version of “All Too Well” while appearing on “SNL” earlier in the evening. — Photo: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

The friends notably celebrated the Fourth of July together in 2016 with Swift’s then-beau Tom Hiddleston. She even featured a voice clip of Lively’s eldest daughter, James, on her 2017 track “Gorgeous” from her multi-platinum album Reputation.

The romantic rumours between Swift and Healy were set ablaze last weekend when it was reported that the “About You” crooner flew from his show in the Philippines over to Nashville, Tennesse, to support the “Karma” singer on her sold-out Eras tour.

The rumoured pair further ignited the rumour mill when they were photographed holding hands on a double-dinner date with Jack Anotoff and his fianceé Margaret Qualley on Thursday.