It was all love at “The Family Stallone” premiere.

On Thursday night, Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone had fun on the red carpet at the premiere of their new Paramount+ reality show.

At one point they posed for the cameras with Jennifer playfully choking her husband.

Last summer, the couple shocked everyone with the announcement that they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

Only months later, in October, they surprised everyone again, calling off the divorce and reconciling.

‘There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” Stallone told The Sunday Times at the time. “It takes precedence over my work and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Sistine Stallone and Scarlet Stallone – Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Stallone and Flavin attended the premiere of their show alongside daughters Sistine, 24, Sophia, 26, and Scarlet, 20.

“The Family Stallone” premieres May 17.