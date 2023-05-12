Rumours that Taylor Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are going into overdrive after the pair were spotted together having a romantic dinner together in New York City.

An eyewitness tells Page Six that Swift and Healy dined together at Casa Cipriani on Thursday, May 11, where “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge.”

Neither reportedly ordered any food, but spent their time “cuddling and kissing.”

The two were reportedly joined by producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, while “security was around them.”

According to Page Six, shortly after realizing they’d been recognized, Swift and Healy left the restaurant while “holding hands,” sheltering beneath an umbrella in order “to maintain their privacy.”

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that “Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past.”

While neither Swift nor Healy have have yet to comment publicly on the rumours, fans noticed that both singers mouthed the words, “This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you,” during their respective concerts last week, interpreting that to be a message that each sent to the other.