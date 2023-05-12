Tom Sandoval is officially meme material.

On Thursday night, part 1 of the long-awaited “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special aired, and it was a fiery episode that inspired plenty of mockery online.

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Face The Heat In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer

Much of the reunion was devoted to addressing Sandoval’s months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

During one heated exchange, James Kennedy yelled at Sandoval, “You’re a worm with a moustache!”

The moment immediately inspired calls on social media for someone to create an image of Sandoval as a worm with a moustache.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Thinks Raquel Leviss And Tom Sandoval Should Date After Affair Scandal

And of course, the internet obliged, sharing cartoons of moustachioed worms on Twitter and Instagram.

 

The moustache line wasn’t the only one to get people talking. During another exchange, Kennedy told Sandoval and Leviss that they were both “poo poo heads.”