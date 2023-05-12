Click to share this via email

Tom Sandoval is officially meme material.

On Thursday night, part 1 of the long-awaited “Vanderpump Rules” reunion special aired, and it was a fiery episode that inspired plenty of mockery online.

Much of the reunion was devoted to addressing Sandoval’s months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

During one heated exchange, James Kennedy yelled at Sandoval, “You’re a worm with a moustache!”

The moment immediately inspired calls on social media for someone to create an image of Sandoval as a worm with a moustache.

Please can somebody Photoshop Sandoval as a worm with a mustache??? I need to see it! #pumprulesreunion #pumprules #Scandoval pic.twitter.com/tYM8744Dcr — Calliope Rhuigi ❤🌈 (@CaRi26311618) May 12, 2023

And of course, the internet obliged, sharing cartoons of moustachioed worms on Twitter and Instagram.

James Kennedy: “You look like a worm with a mustache”

Sandoval: https://t.co/nx7QaADW3U pic.twitter.com/W6SIZ4G5gQ — wormwithamustache (@BrdBravo) May 11, 2023

James said Sandoval looks like a worm with a mustache and I ….. bahahahahahahah!!! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/mnSwx8nTv4 — Nurture vs Nature (@itme36705009) May 12, 2023

I just changed the autocorrect in my phone from Sandoval to “Worm with a Mustache.” Long live @itsjameskennedy #PumpRules #TeamAriana pic.twitter.com/HWN0NXCJnt — Angela Slamsbury (@Kratzicorn) May 11, 2023

The moustache line wasn’t the only one to get people talking. During another exchange, Kennedy told Sandoval and Leviss that they were both “poo poo heads.”