Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about her unwavering dedication to her daughter, Malti Marie.

The “Citadel” actress, 40, recently spoke in Femina about her unbreakable devotion to her newborn, who she welcomed with Nick Jonas via surrogacy in January 2022.

“If I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter,” says the actress.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra’s Heartwarming Family Moments In Pics And Video

The “Love Again” star revealed that her parents, Madhu Chopra and Ashok Chopra, moved to Mumbai when her career reached new heights in her teens.

Chopra has gained a newfound perspective over her parents’ decision to move, as she now views her career “differently” with a 1-year-old at home.

“I want to go back home. On time,” she explains while discussing the days of filming on set. “I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home.”

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Bullied So Badly In U.S. High School That She Returned To India

“That doesn’t mean I don’t love my job. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before,” she adds. “But, now I know life is equally important.”

In a picture-perfect moment, Malti Marie made her public debut alongside her parents at the Jonas Brother’s induction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January of this year.

The former pageant queen’s latest feature flick, “Love Again”, is currently playing in theatres.