Ryan Reynolds’ efforts to become owner of his own NHL team have apparently come to an end.

Reynolds, who co-owns the Wrexham A.F.C. football team with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney, had reportedly been part of a group bidding for the Ottawa Senators.

On Thursday, however, ESPN reported that Reynolds and the group — reportedly led by real estate development firm Remington Group — are no longer in the running.

NHL allegedly declined comment.

According to sources, Reynolds and Remington Group had been seeking an exclusive 30-day window in order to secure a downtown arena deal; when that bid was denied, Reynolds and his group reportedly pulled out of contention.

Ownership of the Senators went up for grabs in November, following the death of longtime owner Eugene Melnyk; in addition to Reynolds and his group, the team has attracted the interest of other celebrity-led groups, including a bid led by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks that includes Snoop Dogg, and another led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, which includes The Weeknd.

The Senators are reportedly valued at $800 million, with the Remington Group’s bid believed to be worth more than $1 billion.

The deadline for aspiring owners to submit a final non-binding offers is May 15.