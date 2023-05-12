As a teenager, Demi Lovato would sit on her tour bus in tears, questioning why she felt so miserable despite adoring fans gathering outside her windows expressing their love for her. As she navigated the arduous path from child star to adulthood, her struggles escalated until the game-changing day she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I was so relieved I finally had a diagnosis [because] I spent so many years struggling,” Lovato, 30, told the Hollywood & Mind Summit at United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday evening. “I didn’t know why I was a certain way and I was dealing with depression and such extreme lows when I seemingly had the world in front of me ripe with opportunities.”

“I remember being 15-years-old on a tour bus and watching fans follow my bus with posters, trying to get me to wave outside the window, and all I could do was sit there and cry,” the actress and musician continued. “I remember watching my fans, crying, and being like, ‘Why am I so unhappy?’ Being able to finally have that diagnosis was relieving.”

During the “Fireside Chat” session with Hollywood & Mind founder Cathy Applefeld Olson, Lovato also opened up about how the diagnosis ignited new purpose in mental health advocacy, how she prevents Instagram comments from affecting her, and the scars and struggles that child stardom left her with. The perils of young fame are one focus of Lovato’s upcoming directorial debut, Child Star, a Hulu documentary spotlighting those who have been in the public eye from a young age.

“It’s something I’m passionate about because I started out on Barney & Friends when I was eight-years-old and I’ve dealt with a lot,” Lovato said. “Nobody wrote a manual on how to start in the entertainment industry young and what that looks like when you’re older. I’m still reconciling certain things [from having] the spotlight at such a young age.”

“So, it’s an in-depth look at people that have been in the public eye for a long time and how we can protect younger generations,” she continued. “Now we have social media, there’s no protection. There’s no Coogan laws for people on YouTube or TikTok. I want to protect younger generations, while also looking at what that pressure and attention put on me [and] how [it] affects me today.”

One lasting pitfall of child stardom was the tendency to seek validation from the outside world. It’s something that’s naturally heightened by social media and Lovato actively avoids exposing herself to comments which might affect her on Instagram.

“If I post a picture and there’s a bunch of comments, I’ll read the first few from my friends, but the second I don’t recognize an Instagram handle, because it’s a fan or stranger, I’ll quit reading so I don’t see anything positive or negative,” Lovato said about the app, which typically displays friends’ comments first.

Cathy Applefeld Olson, Demi Lovato — Photo: Courtesy of Hollywood & Mind”

“If I see something negative, it’s going to hurt my feelings and if I see something positive, it’s going to feed into that outside validation that I’ve worked so hard to not need, and that goes back to my child star days of needing outside validation,” she continued. “So, I don’t look at comments because [they’re] either going to hurt me or feed that.”

Lovato admitted she also grapples with perfectionism, but is working hard to better herself every day and is currently feeling “very happy.”

“I’m in a really great place, but that’s not to say that I don’t struggle still with things like anxiety,” said Lovato, who has openly shared her journey with depression, addiction, gender identity and an eating disorder. “Sometimes I have sad days where I cry then post a picture on Instagram! But I’m human and that’s okay.”

“I do feel I’m in a much better place than I was a year ago,” Lovato added. “That’s because of the constant evolution and work I put into myself. Some of that work [is] therapy [and] I see a dietitian to help with my eating disorder recovery. I have a great treatment team and great support system — two things that are really important for someone that struggles with mental illness.”

The inaugural Hollywood & Mind summit was focused on essential conversations at the intersection of mental health and entertainment and other speakers included Dr. Maya Shankar, a former senior advisor in the Obama White House, actress Hayley Hasselhoff and Tiffany Haddish.

Olson invited Lovato to join the summit based on her being a “tireless champion for mental health.” And while Lovato once admitted she felt uneasy about being the “poster child for recovery,” taking a subsequent step back from advocacy work only resharpened her desire to help others.

Demi Lovato — Photo: Courtesy of Hollywood & Mind”

“When I first started talking about my mental health, I wasn’t old enough and didn’t have a clear understanding of what that responsibility looked like,” she explained. “I felt like I was one of the first few to be speaking about eating disorder recovery and substance abuse recovery. That responsibility started to feel like a burden and I had to take a step back and be like, ‘I’m going to live my life and not carry that responsibility on my shoulders.’”

“It was when I took those two years away, that I realized, ‘This is my truth and this is what I want to speak out about. And if that makes me the poster child for recovery, so be it,’” Lovato continued. “So, I’ve started speaking out more about mental health again because it fuels that purpose inside me to help others. When you’re new to being an advocate for something, sometimes you’re not super-clear about what that responsibility is, but now that I am, I can gladly look at it as not like a burden anymore.”

Lovato noted that changing her stance on how much she used her platform for advocacy is simply a reflection of her nature.

“I’m a very fluid person,” she said. “My gender identity is sometimes fluid too. I identify more feminine on certain days and other days, I identify more non-binary. I’m learning more about myself every day. That mentality of setting boundaries then taking a step back and [realizing], ‘No, this is actually what I want,’ is a journey I encourage everyone to [take].”