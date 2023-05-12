Elle Fanning might need to grow her social media following.

This week, the star of “The Great” appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, and she talked about her experience losing out on movie roles.

READ MORE: Elle Fanning Shares First Look At ‘The Great’ Season 3, Premiere Date Revealed

In one particular case, her lack of followers on Instagram was cited as the reason she didn’t get a part.

“I didn’t get a part once for something big,” the 25-year-old said. “It might not have just been this reason, but this was all the feedback that I heard — because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time.”

She continued, “That was a little like, ‘OK,’ ” adding that she is “firmly” against social media followings being the basis for getting roles.

READ MORE: Elle Fanning Splits From Longtime Boyfriend Max Minghella

Fanning also cleared up rumours that she had been up for the part of Princess Irulan in the upcoming “Dune: Part Two”.

“I wasn’t up for it at all, because of ‘The Great’,” she said. “It feels better because there was no rejection, which that’s nice. But it was a scheduling thing.”

She added, “But hey, I might not have gotten it.”

While Fanning has often appeared in smaller, independent films, she talked about taking on roles in blockbusters like “Maleficent”.

“It does something for people, you know,” she said. “But you also don’t know if they’re gonna work sometimes, which is also scary.”