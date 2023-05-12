Click to share this via email

Nelly and Ashanti are adding fuel to the rumours.

On Wednesday night, the pair were spotted attending a star-studded private party together, lending more credence to speculation that they are dating again.

According to Page Six, which also obtained photos, Nelly and Ashanti arrived together at Tao Group Hospitality executive Jon Schwartz’s extravagant 40th birthday party at a New York nightclub.

Nelly and Ashanti sparked rumours that they had reconciled last month, after been seen out on what appeared to be a date in Las Vegas.

They were seen sitting together ringside at a boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

“They were smiling at each other nonstop,” a source said at the time.

The couple previously had an on-and-off relationship throughout the early 2000s.

Other guests at Schwartz’s birthday party included The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, Pauly D, Brody Jenner, Chantel Jeffries, Giancarlo Stanton, P. K. Subban, Busta Rhymes, and Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns.