The BTS Army better mark their calendars.

The unstoppably global K-Pop phenomenon, BTS, are preparing to release their first memoir on July 9 in South Korea and the United States, according to a report from The New York Times.

The book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, will dive deep into the group’s historical rise to stardom across the global entertainment industry.

Rumours quickly spread that the mega-successful chart-toppers were releasing a non-fiction book when US booksellers were surprisingly notified of a July 9 release date with an initial print run of 1 million copies. The buzz continued when booksellers revealed they were required to sign an affidavit to stock copies on publication day.

July 9 marks a special date for the pop sensations and their fiercely dedicated fanbase as it was the day the BTS Army – which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth – was founded.

Speculation was so high that pre-orders propelled the still-untitled book to the top of the best-sellers list at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, a testament to the pop group’s immense popularity.

According to Flatiron, the American publisher behind the book, the US edition of the book will contain exclusive photos and will be 544 pages.

In June 2022, the group, which consists of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, announced on social media that they would be going on hiatus so that each member could embark on solo projects.