Kylie Minogue is returning to ignite the pop scene with a new album Tension, due in September.

The Australian pop queen announced the new album on Friday, following her mesmerizing dancefloor release “Disco” in 2020, via BMG.

The sparkling entertainer linked up with longtime collaborator Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard and “Disco” contributor Duck Blackwell for the upcoming release.

The title of the first single, “Padam Padam” has already been announced, and is set to drop soon.

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page,” Minogue explained in a press release, per Pitchfork.

“Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme,’ it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song,” she continued.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

The tracklist for Tension is as follows:

01 Padam Padam

02 Hold on to Now

03 Things We Do for Love

04 Tension

05 One More Time

06 You Still Get Me High

07 Hands

08 Green Light

09 Vegas High

10 10 Out of 10

11 Story

“Tension” will hit dance floors on September 22.