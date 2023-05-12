Meet the new champion.

On Thursday night, Terrell “Ty” McDonald beat out Claudia Campbell to be crowned the winner of “Big Brother Canada” season 11, and ET Canada’s Brittnee Blair caught up with him after the show.

Talking about the importance of his win, McDonald said, “I also wanted people coming from the situation and the environment that I knew to be able to see someone who looks like them, who talk to them, who dresses like them in this position. You know, I didn’t care if I actually won first place or second. I just wanted to be on that stage beside somebody who I can respect so that at the end of the day, I know that I’m reaching the demographic of people that need to be represented.”

The reality star also talked about the point in the season when he considered self-evicting from the “Big Brother Canada” house along with Zach Neilson.

“I’m such a loyal person and the fact that my right hand at the time got caught in the crossfire of an unfortunate situation caused me to consider, ‘Is this really for me? Do I want to keep pushing forward without, you know, my guy?'”

He continued, “But ultimately speaking, you know, that was unfortunately his journey, where it wasn’t supposed to be mine. So I decided that I still have a lot of game left in me. I have people rooting for me at home that want to see me continue to push through. So that was ultimately what kept me here and what helped push it through. And I’m thankful that I didn’t leave because obviously this won’t be the case if I did.”

Asked what he plans to do with his $100,000 cash prize, McDonald said, “Well, I’m going to talk with my mom first to see if she needs any help. I definitely have to do some charity work. I do charity work already, but I want to give back to my elementary school, my middle school, however I can help the people around me. That’s my main focus right now. So that’s what I’m doing with it.”