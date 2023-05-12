Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp is making history with Dior.

The French luxury fashion house is signing the star to a massive men’s fragrance deal.

Variety reports the contract is for a three-year deal for over $20 million dollars, surpassing Robert Pattinson’s $12 million Dior Homme deal and even Brad Pitt’s $7 million Chanel contract.

According to their source, most fragrance deals with massive stars usually range around $2 million – $4 million a year.

Depp has already worked with the cosmetics brand in the past, as the face of Dior Sauvage, which portrayed the star with a rocker image.

Despite pressure on the company to cut ties with the actor amid the U.K. libel trial, Dior maintained its business relationship with the actor.

The new fragrance deal comes as the actor is set to step out at the Cannes Film Festival for the world premiere of his historical drama “Jeanne du Barry”. Depp plays King Louis XV in the film.