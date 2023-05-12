Getting Celine Dion to star in a movie wasn’t easy.

In a new interview with Variety, “Love Again” director Jim Strouse talked about how he convinced the Canadian icon to star in and record five new songs for the movie.

“It took months, maybe even a full year,” he said. “There was a lot of thought, eating, letters and lookbooks.”

Dion makes her big-screen acting debut in the film, playing herself. The film stars Priyanka Chopra as a grieving journalist who is assigned to profile the singer when she finds a new relationship with a man played by Sam Heughan.

The movie is adapted from a 2016 German film, “Texts for You”, and Strouse saw an opportunity with the remake.

“In that film, there’s a larger-than-life fictional singer played by Henriette Boot, and we all thought if we could put a real artist in there it would be more interesting and have their life speak to the themes of the film,” he explained.

Dion immediately shot to the top of the list, but Strouse admitted, “We didn’t know if we could get her but that was always the dream.”

After sending her copies of the script and numerous letters appealing her to take the role, Dion finally agreed.