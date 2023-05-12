Support and prayers continue to pour in as Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized weeks after his daughter, Corinne, revealed on Instagram that he was “facing a medical complication.”

After the distressing news, Nia Long and other celebrities recently took to Twitter to express their heartfelt concern for the 55-year-old Hollywood heavyweight.

“Fresh Prince” star Long tweeted her words of support for the star on Friday, writing: “My heart is heavy this morning. Praying for our brother Jamie Foxx. My love and prayers run deep for you and your loved ones. #PrayForJamieFoxx”.

The tweet comes one week after a source told People that Foxx was “stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

Musician and actor Kid Cudi also joined the positive chorus for Foxx, tweeting: “Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx” on May 10.

Tyler, the Creator, another powerhouse in the music industry, also shared a now-deleted Instagram Story of Foxx performing his iconic 1994 song “Infatuation” while adding that he was “sending love to” the star during his time of recovery.

Actor James Wood also shared a heartfelt anecdote when Foxx “went beyond” and tended to his neck injury while filming a 2013 action movie and ensured he was healthy for the rest of the production.

“Please God protect one our black heroes!! Please everyone send a prayer!!” Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also expressed to Twitter on Wednesday.

Prior to the hospitalization, Foxx had been filming for his latest Netflix movie, “Back in Action”, alongside Cameron Diaz. The incident did not occur while he was filming for the new role.