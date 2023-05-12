As “NCIS: LA” comes to a close after over a decade, the stars are looking back on their time on the show.

Daniela Ruah and Eric Christian Olsen have starred together on the episodic crime show since 2010, which meant sometimes spending 14 hours on set together – but there’s no one else they would’ve done this with.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to work with for 14 years. And I know people are always so surprised, like because you hear about TV shows where people want to kill each other,” praised Olsen to ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “And of course, like any relationship, we have our ups and downs because we’re working 14 hours a day. But at the end of the day, she’s such a wonderfully good human being and so thoughtful and kind. And yeah, I couldn’t you know, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner on TV.”

After 14 years on air, the “NCIS” spin-off show will finally take a bow with their 14th season.

When asked about whether there was anything they wouldn’t miss from the show, Olsen admitted he would glad to have more free time.

“The only thing I can think of is the truth for everyone – It’s true for you. It’s true for anyone that goes to a job, which is that there’s a work life balance and there’s certain things you miss in the lives of the people you love because of work,” he explained. “I have found great joy in driving my kids to school. Every day like that has been incredible.”

Eric Christian Olsen as LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks in ‘NCIS: LA’. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Despite his desire to spend time with his kids, however, the actor didn’t necessarily consider the time missed a sacrifice.

“But that’s not missing something. That’s just getting to do something that because if I wasn’t driving them to school, I would be hanging out with, you know, my friends at work,” he continued. “So I don’t think it’s missing. I think it’s just I have to look at this as an opportunity to do something on this side of it. Otherwise, I concentrate on, you know, the sadness of not being someplace else.”

As for Ruah, she was grateful for her time on the show and didn’t have any particular thing she wouldn’t miss.

Daniela Ruah as Special Agent Kensi Blye and Eric Christian Olsen as LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks in ‘NCIS: LA’. — Photo: CBS

“I mean, the schedule was pretty amazing. Yeah, they were amazing. The storylines were great. I think we all got an opportunity to evolve as characters mature and change course and pivot, as Eric likes to say – You know, in terms of the decision making, we’ve all shown vulnerability, we’ve shown strength,” she explained. “We’ve been the lead character in the episode, we’ve been a supporter. I personally don’t feel like there’s anything that I’m going to say ‘I’m glad that’s gone.'”

The first part of the “NCIS: LA” finale airs on May 14.