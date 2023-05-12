Click to share this via email

Lainey Wilson is stepping out with her new beau.

On Thursday night, the country star walked the red carpet at the 2023 ACM Awards with her boyfriend, football player Devlin Hodges.

Speculation about Wilson and Hodges’ romance emerged in recent weeks. Late last month, Wilson posted a photo on Instagram in which she was wearing her boyfriend’s Pittsburgh Steelers jersey.

“Well you got my number. How about I get yours now?😄,” Hodges joked in the comments.

At the ACM Awards, the couple posed together for photos, with Hodges wearing a large cowboy hat, blue jacket and bolo tie.

Wilson shone bright in a green dress with long, cape-like sleeves, and a green cowboy hat to top it all off.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the awards, Wilson said, “Yup, yup. I brought me a hot date tonight. I sure did. I mean, he’s looking like a snack over there, ain’t he? I said, ‘You know what, you can be my date but you can’t steal my thunder.'”

The singer performed twice during the ACM Awards, and won Female Artist of the Year.