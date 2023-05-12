Lauren Spencer is getting real about her dating life.

This week, the “Sex Lives of College Girls” actor appeared on the “Relationsh*t” podcast with Kamie Crawford and opened up about dating with a disability.

“My dating journey is a story within itself, right? Because dating with a disability is a whole other experience,” said the actress, who uses a wheelchair. “Imagine having to address all of those things and then be like, I want a partner.”

She added, “And I wanna be loved this way. Right? And these are my standards and these are my boundaries.”

Spencer continued, “I’m mid-30s now. It’s a different level of wants and needs and desires and things that I’m looking for. I am dating and it’s a process.”

Getting more into the subject of dating, Spencer talked about her experience using dating apps.

“I was on the apps,” she said. “I’ve deleted them, because I found myself feeling more like dependent on being on the app, and I really wanted to challenge myself to attract somebody in person. I just want that experience because, again, when you’re on the apps and you have a disability, you have to explain what the wheelchair is all about.”

She went on, “You have to explain where you can or cannot go. Versus in my brain, the way it works is if someone were to approach me in person, they know what to expect. And you can feel somebody’s energy in person, if they’re being genuine.”