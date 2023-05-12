Eric Christian Olsen is brimming with excitement for the upcoming “Matlock” reboot starring Kathy Bates.

The “NCIS” star recently joined ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman for an interview with his costar Daniela Ruah, where the two discussed future projects on their horizons.

“It’s so exciting and overwhelming and I can’t wait for people to see it,” says Olsen of the exciting new project, which he acts as a producer on.

The highly anticipated reboot of the hit series, which captivated audiences from 1985-1995, will star Oscar-winning powerhouse Kathy Bates as cunning defence attorney Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock.

“Jenny Snyder Urman, who is our creator who, you know, created ‘Jane the Virgin’, which was a show that got five seasons of like 100 on Rotten Tomatoes. Like, she is a legitimate genius and she has constructed something so stunningly beautiful and thematically strong. It’s it’s it’s remarkable,” says Olsen of the production behind the series.

Olsen emphasized the immense personal importance it means for him to see Bates lead the new spin-off.

“As a kid that was raised by an incredibly strong mom and two incredibly strong, you know, grandmothers, to have her as our lead and our entry point into this world of cut-throat New York capitalist lawyers. It’s remarkable.”

Although there is no specific premiere date yet, “Matlock” is set to debut in late 2023 on CBS.