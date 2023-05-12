Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, offered a significant update about her father amid widespread speculation regarding his health.

The 29-year-old actress shut down media outlets reporting that their family is preparing for the worst by clarifying that the actor has been “out of the hospital for weeks” now and is “recuperating.” She noted that he’s even been active, making time for some physical activity.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” Corinne wrote on her Instagram Story Friday.

She then thanked everyone for their “prayers and support,” and added that,”We have an exciting work announcement coming next week.”

Corinne’s update comes after Jamie’s “All-Star Weekend” co-star, Natasha Blasick, and pal, Kevin Hart, provided an update on his recovery after news of the actor’s hospitalization initially surfaced on April 12. Weeks later, on May 3, Foxx broke his silence on his undisclosed medical condition to express gratitude and thank everyone for the love.