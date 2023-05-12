Asian Heritage Month vibe is rubbing off Saara Chaudry, who was all praises for her “The Muppets Mayhem” co-star Lilly Singh.

Speaking to ET Canada, Chaudry credits Singh for breaking down “barriers” for brown girls in Hollywood.

The two Canadian actors share the spotlight in the new star-studded Disney+ series “The Muppets Mayhem” alongside Tahj Mowry, and the trio recently sat down for a conversation with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier to discuss the exciting new project.

“It was really meant to be that two brown girls from Toronto ended up in L.A. shooting a show with these iconic characters on a Disney Plus show. I just think it’s it’s a super special feeling,” says Chaudry of herself and her costar Singh.

Singh plays the lead character on the series, A&R executive Nora, who tries to help the all-muppet group Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem record their first-ever platinum album.

“And I think just the ability to be two brown sisters on camera, I mean, representation on screen is really important to me,” continues Chaudry, who plays Nora’s younger sister.

“So I think it’s it’s an honor to be next to my girl,” she added. “And she has genuinely paved the way for so many brown girls like myself. I think she’s opened a lot of doors, knocked down a lot of barriers. Thanks, Lilly.”

Seeing as the series deals with pursuing a major music career, the trio were asked which artists they would prefer to follow for the day.

“For me, at one point in my life, that was Usher for real,” answered Mowry.

Chaudry said it would have to be Drake since she’s from Toronto.

“I would do Beyonce,” chimed in Singh. “Over and over and over again I’m going to be shook. My jaw is on the ground.”

“The Muppets Mayhem” is currently streaming on Disney+.