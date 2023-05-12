Lucy Paez and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lucy Paez is recounting her audition for the role of Jennifer Lopez’s daughter in “The Mother”.

In 2021, the 14-year-old actress was about to head into a movie theatre to watch “Cruella”, starring Emma Stone, when she got a call from her manager about a “huge audition” for a “really big movie” with Lopez. She immediately left the theatre to go home and record her very first self-tape, which can be viewed here.

“Of course I was going to jump at the opportunity,” Paez told Tudum of the new action thriller.

Lucy Paez as Zoe in “The Mother”. — Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Lucy Paez as Zoe, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in “The Mother”. — Photo: Doane Gregory/Netflix

After partaking in a few Zoom meetings with director, Niki Caro, Paez caught a flight from her home in Houston to Los Angeles to meet with Lopez.

“I normally don’t get anxious when I do auditions but then I came into the room. I saw Jennifer’s daughter sitting there and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I’m about to play Jennifer’s daughter in front of her real-life daughter,'” she recalled. “You know, this is a huge responsibility.”

Paez, who was born in the same year as Lopez’s daughter Emme, 15, then began doing the scene with the famous mom.

“She was in full Mother mode,” the young actress said of Lopez, who plays an assassin that comes out of hiding to protect her daughter Zoe (Paez), whom she gave up 12 years earlier.

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Lucy Paez as Zoe in “The Mother”. — Photo: Eric Milner/Netflix

“She was throwing the chair, screaming a little bit — not a little bit, she was screaming a lot — taking the gun out of my hand,” she continued. “Jennifer really helped me bring myself to that level because she was a force.”

However, Lopez revealed that she wasn’t just running lines with Paez, she was actually testing her to see if she would “choke under pressure.”

“It was such a big part for a [then] 12-year-old that I wanted to make sure she could really handle everything that was going to happen,” the actress, 53, told Tudum.

“[Lucy’s character] holds up a gun to me, and I [thought,] ‘I’m going to snatch it out of her hand,’” Lopez said of her decision to improvise the scene. “I wanted to see if she’d stop or if she’d keep going. I did, and she got jarred but she stayed in character. I thought to myself, ‘OK, this little one can handle this. This is going to be good.’”

Lucy Paez as Zoe, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in “The Mother”. — Photo: Eric Milner/Netflix

Jennifer Lopez as The Mother, Lucy Paez as Zoe in “The Mother”. — Photo: Ana Carballosa/Netflix

Shortly after, Paez received a call from Caro- she got the part.

“I logged off Zoom and I started bawling my eyes out,” Paez recalled. “I really wanted Zoe, and I loved the story about the female connection of mothers and daughters.”

At the time, the pre-teen celebrated by going to the Cheesecake Factory and indulging in “a birthday cake cheesecake.” The gig marks her first role in a Hollywood movie.

Catch Paez and Lopez in the “The Mother”, now streaming on Netflix.