Kendall Jenner is having some fun in the sun.

The “Kardashians” star enjoyed a fun-filled getaway to the beach which she shared with some photos on Instagram.

She captioned the post with a simple emoji “🎸”.

A carousel of photos of the reality star having fun on the white sand accompanied the post.

Jenner donned a red ball cap and a black bikini as she played in the water and enjoyed a drink.

Her sisters were supportive and gushed over her in the comments with Kylie Jenner writing, “the cutest !!!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian also chimed in with, “Honestly….. you’re just perfect”.

The photoshoot comes after Jenner made a big statement at the Met Gala in a sequin leotard, also showing off her bare legs. She later attended the afterparty with her rumoured new flame Bad Bunny.