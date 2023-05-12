Lucy Paez as Zoe, Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in "The Mother".

Stars of “The Mother” have some parental advice for others.

Jennifer Lopez stars opposite Lucy Paez as her mother in Netflix‘s new action film. When it comes to their own moms, however, the two admitted they had some pretty good advice.

“The best advice my mom has ever given me was ‘always be one step ahead’,” shared Paez.

When it comes to her onscreen mom’s advice, Lopez revealed her mother wanted her to be more independent.

“The best advice my mom’s given me is to be okay on your own,” she recalled. “And not need the likes and acceptances of other people to feel good about themselves.”

In the film, Lopez plays a retired assassin who’s forced to return to the field to protect her long-lost daughter, played by Paez. The journey sees them bonding and creating that familial connection they missed out on.

It was a lot to ask for from the young star, who revealed she even had to audition to be Lopez’s daughter in front of her real life daughter.

“Jennifer’s daughter was there,” said Paez. “I was like ‘Now I have to do this great because the daughter’s there. The real-life daughter’s there.” And I felt really stressed because I was gonna play the daughter in front of the real-life daughter. So, I was a nervous wreck.”

“The Mother” arrives on Netflix today.