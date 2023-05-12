Halle Bailey was committed to perfecting Ariel’s iconic hair flip in “The Little Mermaid”.

The shot, which is seen in the trailer for the upcoming live action Disney movie, was so challenging that it took the actress an entire day to get it right.

Despite telling EW that the scene was “fun” to film, Bailey, 23, noted that “it was definitely hard.”

“My hair was really, really heavy,” she explained. “I have my locs, which are my favourite thing. I’ve had my locs since I was 5. It feels like wool when it’s wet. So it gets heavier. It kind of almost doubles the weight when they’re heavy.”

READ MORE: ‘The Little Mermaid’: Halle Bailey’s Ariel Makes A ‘Difficult Choice’ In New TV Spot

The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey – Photo: Disney

As if her own hair wasn’t heavy enough, the actress also had to bear the weight of the extra wig that was woven into her hair.

READ MORE: Halle Bailey Gets Emotional With Sister Chlöe At ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere

“It was just a lot of hair on my head,” she said. “So whenever I would get in the water, it would be heavy. So that one scene, it was really funny: that whole day we were trying to get it right, get it right, and finally they got a take that they really liked.”

“The Little Mermaid” arrives in theatres on May 26.