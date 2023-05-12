Taylor Lautner is looking back fondly on his wedding day.

The actor shared a throwback video of his wedding ceremony to Taylor Dome in November.

He captioned the heartwarming vide, “Six months down, forever to go💍🤍”.

The emotional video was a montage of their special day, with Lautner reciting his vows to his new bride amidst a beautiful backdrop of flowers at the Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California.

“Taylor Renee, you are my best friend in this entire world,” Lautner said in the video.

“I cannot ever picture a day without you. I will thank God until my last on earth that he chose me, Taylor Lautner, of all people to give me, Taylor Lautner,” he continued, joking about their shared name.

“I have rarely, if ever, met a couple like the two of you,” the officiant then told the happy couple. “There is a beauty, an innocence to what you have. It is a testament, a light, to all of us here — it gives us hope that love stories are true.”

The two were first introduced during a hiatus in Lautner’s acting career, eventually going public with the relationship in 2018. They were then engaged three years later.