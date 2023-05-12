Following the sexual assault and battery lawsuit that was filed against Jimmie Allen on Thursday, the country star’s business affiliates continue to drop him.

Allen has now been suspended by his agency and management, plus, his publicist has terminated all business with him.

“We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him, which we take seriously,” a spokesperson for United Talent Agency (UTA) told Variety.

As for his California-based management firm, The Familie, Allen has only been working with the company since late last year. A rep for the firm released a statement saying: “Given the nature of the allegations in the lawsuit filed on Thursday, The Familie has decided to suspend management activities with Jimmie Allen effective immediately.”

Meanwhile, Variety reports that Allen’s publicist at Full Coverage Communications has stopped working with the Grammy-nominated artist indefinitely.

The string of suspensions comes after Allen was dropped by his label on Thursday within hours of the lawsuit being filed. BBR Music Group has put a hold on all business activity with the “Be Alright” singer, including the promotion of his new single.

On Thursday, Allen was also pulled from CMA Fest’s lineup where he was set to take the main stage at the Nashville festival this June.

Elsewhere, he was dropped as the commencement speaker for Delaware State University’s 2023 graduation, a gig he landed as a Delaware alum.

Allen is being sued for “sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, sex trafficking and emotional distress” by a woman who was employed by the singer’s management company as his day-to-day manager. The woman, going by the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” also sued Allen’s former management team in the civil lawsuit that was filed in a Tennessee federal court.

Though Allen admitted to having a sexual relationship with Doe, he claims it was consensual.

Before the woman went public with the allegations, Variety reports that Allen was dropped by his former, longtime manager, Ash Bowers of Wide Open Music, quietly late last year after Doe came forward with her allegations. The split led to his partnership with The Familie.

Doe decided to go public with the allegations three weeks after Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, announced their separation on April 21 and filed for divorce about a week later. While they didn’t provide a reason for their split, they did reveal that Alexis is pregnant with their third child on the way.