It seems nothing can get better in life for Blake Shelton ever since the day he married Gwen Stefani, not even a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Friday, the country music star was honoured with his very own famous pink star on Hollywood Boulevard and, during his acceptance speech, Shelton used his time on stage to shower his wife, who was there to cheer him on, with a sweet compliment.

“I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake,” the singer told the audience.

“I love you so much,” Shelton, 46, told Stefani, “and that’s the great thing that’s happened along this journey.”

Prior to his speech, Shelton’s biggest supporters took to the podium to pay tribute to him.

Stefani, who wed Shelton in 2021, showered her hubby with love, calling him a “one-of-a-kind guy” who’s “always stayed true to himself.”

“It blows my mind to be here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrating my husband,” Stefani began, before referring to her sons, Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16, who were also in attendance at the ceremony.

“You are so deserving of this honour and the boys and I and all of your family, your friends and colleagues, could not be more proud,” she said. “… From barely graduating from high school to roofing houses and then moving to Nashville by himself at 17 years old to chase the only thing he ever wanted to do in his life — be a country singer.”

Gwen Stefani, second from left, and Blake Shelton, center, pose with children Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, from left, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale at a ceremony honouring Shelton with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. — Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Stefani added: “There is nobody like him, he is a one-of-a-kind guy, and the audiences all fall in love with him. He’s humble, he’s genuine, and, trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton.”

She concluded her speech by telling her husband, “You are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream, and everyone knows you are my dream come true.”

Shelton’s former “The Voice” co-star, Adam Levine, was also on hand for the ceremony. During his speech, Levine jokingly bragged about getting his star on the Walk of Fame and being named People‘s Sexiest Man alive years before Shelton nabbed either honour.

Levine, who attended the ceremony with wife Behati Prinsloo, ended the speech with a hint of sincerity, telling Shelton, “Honest to God, it makes me sick to my stomach to say this to you, but I’m really proud of you… I love you and I’m proud of you.”

The dynamic duo later posed for photos, including one that captured Shelton planting a kiss on Levine’s cheek.

Adam Levine, left, and country music singer Blake Shelton are seen during at a star ceremony honouring Shelton on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. — Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“The Voice” host Carson Daly, who officiated Shelton and Stefani’s wedding, followed up with a roast-filled speech, joking that “Gwen was unable to resist this hillbilly’s bone,” before it was Shelton’s turn at the podium.

Blake Shelton, from left, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly attend a ceremony honouring Shelton with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. — Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Nobody But You” singer concluded his speech by dedicating his honour to his late brother, Richie. Shelton was just 14 when his older brother was killed in a car accident in 1990.

“My family’s all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom [Dorothy Shelton] this morning and I was thinking about what I was going to say when I got up here and she said to me, ‘You know, I wish Richie could’ve been here to see this and everything you’ve done,'” Shelton said. “I feel like that’s probably the best way to wrap this up. Richie was my brother that I lost many, many years ago. So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother, Richie.”

Country music singer Blake Shelton, left, poses with mother Dorothy Shelton at a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. — Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

ET’s Cassie DiLaura spoke to Shelton after the ceremony, and he marvelled over his latest honour.

“I’m a little bit numb right now. I’m never good at taking in the moment right when it’s happening, but to have something that’s concrete, literally built into the structure here, it’s unbelievable to have a star,” he told ET. “It really is something that I can’t believe, because it’s not anything that I ever thought was in the cards for me. I didn’t even think being on television would ever be in the cards for me.”

“I know that ‘The Voice’ is a thing that drove people to figure out the music side of what I do, which is what the category that my star is under, which makes me super proud,” Shelton added. “That’s what this all started from. Once all this goes away one of these days, I’m still just gonna be a country singer. It’s all I ever wanted to be.”

