Vin Diesel attends the Trailer Launch of Universal Pictures' "Fast X" at Regal LA Live on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Vin Diesel is teasing a potential 12th “Fast and Furious” film.

The long-standing franchise, which kicked off in 2001, was expected to end after the 11th and final instalment in the saga, however Diesel is giving fans some hope that the finale may end with a 12th film instead.

The upcoming “Fast X” — the franchise’s 10th instalment — is supposed to be the first film in the two-part finale, followed by the 11th movie, but, on Friday at the “Fast X” world premiere in Rome, Diesel let it slip that there’s a possibility that the finale may be split across three films, meaning a surprise 12th film could be in the works.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel said. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make ‘Fast X’, the finale, a trilogy?’”

“It’s three acts in any story,” co-star, Michelle Rodriguez, added.

Then, when the red carpet host asked if the franchise veterans could “confirm right now that we’re getting a third movie,” Diesel playfully responded: “You’re gonna get me in trouble here.”

Vin Diesel just accidentally confirmed that Fast X is going to be spilt into a trilogy. This is not what I wanted pic.twitter.com/PUe9QmTzKd — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) May 12, 2023

Many fans reacted to Diesel’s response on social media, joking that the franchise is “never ending.”

“Fast X”, which hits theatres on May 19, introduces Jason Momoa as “the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced” — the villainous Dante Reyes, “a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past.” Dante is “fuelled by blood revenge” against the Fast family following the death of his own family during the events of “Fast Five”.

In March, Rodriguez told fans to “get ready for a shocker,” noting that “Fast X” ends on a big cliffhanger.