Ariana DeBose arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The Tony Awards is the latest casualty of the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike.

The annual salute to the best of Broadway had been scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday, June 11, with Ariana DeBose set to mark her second consecutive year as host.

However, the show will no longer be televised as planned; according to The Hollywood Reporter, a petition had been submitted to the Writers Guild of America seeking a waiver that would prevent striking writers from picketing the ceremony, with producers fearing big-name actors who draw viewers would refuse to cross the picket line, resulting in a lack of star power.

READ MORE: Tony Awards 2023: See The Complete List Of Nominees

In its request, producers out that Broadway shows — many of which have been struggling financially since the pandemic — will receive a jolt at the box office thanks to exposure on the televised Tony Awards.

However, the WGA — which voted to go on strike May 1 — has denied that request.

As THR reports, the Tony Awards’ management committee will hold an emergency meeting on Monday morning to determine the best course of action with this year’s show.

The two options reportedly on the table are: to hold the awards as scheduled on June 11, but as a non-televised ceremony; or postpone the whole thing until after the strike ends.