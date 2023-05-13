Keith Urban is returning to “American Idol”. The show’s official Instagram account announced Friday that the country superstar is returning for the May 21 finale as a guest mentor.

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer is certainly no stranger to the singing competition show. He was a judge from seasons 12 to 15. According to Billboard, Urban will also perform his 2022 hit, “Wild Hearts,” during the three-hour finale. The outlet reports other performers will soon be announced.

Urban’s a busy man. He was recently at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, where he and his wife, Nicole Kidman, displayed a little PDA on the red carpet. Earlier this month, they also returned to the Met Gala for the first time since 2016.

Urban also performed at the CMT Music Awards last month in Austin, Texas. Back in 2022, Urban spoke to ET and he revealed how he plans to balance performing and his family while on the road for his Speed of Now World Tour.

Urban and Kidman share two daughters, Faith, 12, and Sunday, 14. He and his family try and sightsee when they join him on tour, though Urban pointed out that “it’s tricky ’cause you think you’re on vacation until you realize you’re not.”

Urban’s family can’t always be on the road with him, but when that’s not an option, the singer said he has a Plan B.

“I’m lucky where I can do a few shows and come home for a few days. I’ve structured it so I can do that,” he told ET. “It also keeps the shows fresh. I’ve been to plenty of shows where you can tell that person needs to take a break. We’ve all seen those shows and I never want to be that.”

