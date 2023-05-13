Jonathan Majors isn’t letting his recent arrest and subsequent assault charges hampering his dating life.

People has confirmed an earlier report from TMZ that the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” star is dating actress Meagan Good, recently seen in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”.

Sources told TMZ that the two actors have become close in recent weeks, and that the relationship is “fairly new.”

In addition, the two were spotted going to a movie in Los Angeles lost weekend, and reportedly made no efforts to hide the fact that they were together.

Reps for Good and Majors didn’t respond to People‘s request for comment.

Majors is currently facing assault charges after being arrested in March after an alleged incident involving an unidentified woman, believed to be Majors’ girlfriend at the time.

At the time of Majors’ arrest, TMZ reported that Majors was arrested for “misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment,” and that the incident occurred after “the woman allegedly saw another woman texting him and tried to sneak a peek at his phone.”

Majors has maintained his innocence, with his lawyer publicly blasting the case as a “witch hunt.”

Since his arrest, the actor has reportedly been dropped by talent management firm Entertainment 360, “due to issues surrounding the actor’s personal behaviour,” and had also parted with with his PR agency, The Lede Company.