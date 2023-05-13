Casting is underway for “Superman: Legacy”, James Gunn’s upcoming feature in which the DC Studios head will reboot the iconic superhero franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, frontrunners are emerging for the primary roles of Clark Kent/Superman, Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane and super-villain Lex Luthor.

THR reports that David Corenswet — recently seen alongside Mia Goth in horror film “Pearl” — is one of the top contenders to portray the Man of Steel, with “multiple sources” claiming he’s advanced to the stage of filming screen tests.

Two other frontrunners are also reported to be in close contention for the role, but their identities aren’t known.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play Lois Lane has attracted some of Hollywood’s most sought-after actresses. Among those to have auditioned are Emma Mackey (“Sex Education”), Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”), Samara Weaving (“Scream VI”) and Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

THR‘s source indicated that Brosnahan’s audition was “outstanding,” but given her age, 32, she may be too old for the film, which features the characters in their 20s.

The role of Lex Luthor, however, is rumoured to be the closest to being filled, with Nicholas Hoult (currently seen in “Renfield”) said to be the top choice.

This wouldn’t be Hoult’s first association with DC Studios, with THR reminding that he was the runner-up to play the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”, with the role ultimately going to Robert Pattinson. “The studio has loved him since ‘Fury Road’,” a source told the outlet.

However, another source cautioned that these names should all be taken with a considerable grain of salt, dismissing some of the names as “a chatroom list.”

Warner Bros. offered no comment, while another source claimed that the studio and filmmakers “are nowhere near a decision.”