In honour of Mother’s Day, we’re reminiscing on some of the funniest moments between celebrity kids and their famous moms.

From North West pranking mom Kim Kardashian to Prince Louis trolling his royal mother in public, here are seven hilarious pranks and meme-worthy photos we dare you to recreate with mom.

When Prince Louis Shushed Kate Middleton

Nothing is more iconic than that time Prince Louis hilariously shushed the Princess of Wales during the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Parade. Last year, the pre-schooler was captured making a series of funny facial expressions during the event.

Recreate the goofy pic with the mother-figure in your life.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When Romeo Beckham Compared Victoria Beckham’s Outfit To A Vegetable

It’s giving carrot.

In 2017, the fashion icon’s middle son, Romeo, who was 15 at the time, compared one of her green and orange coloured outfits to a carrot, but not just any carrot, specifically the carrot pen a rabbit police officer holds in “Zootopia”.

“Hilarious!!!” he captioned a side-by-side photo of Victoria’s outfit and the carrot pen.

Troll mom by poking fun at one of her outfits, or perhaps her overall sense of style. Extra points if you compare it to something she specifically doesn’t like!

When Byrdie Silverstein Dressed Up Like Mom Busy Philipps For Halloween

Flatter — or troll — mom when you dress up like her from head-to-toe and imitate her habits and mannerisms, just like how Busy Philipps’ daughter, Byrdie Silverstein, did when she chose to be her mother for Halloween in 2017.

The then-9-year-old nailed the costume, dressing up just like her mama would, completing the look with a “Chill Pills” phone case and Philipps’ signature beaker (mug) filled with coffee. The “Freaks and Geeks” actress’ eldest daughter even got her mom’s clever pout on point as she posed for one of her classic mirror selfies.

The goal is to be as detailed as possible — have your family do a double take!

Busy Philipps’ daughter, Byrdie Silverstein. — Photo: Instagram/ Busy Philipps

Photo: Instagram/ Busy Philipps

When Apple Martin Mocked Gwyneth Paltrow’s Morning Routine

In 2021, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, trolled her mom’s lengthy morning routine. She hilariously exaggerated the Goop founder’s step-by-step regimen, letting viewers know how she truly feels about her mom’s routine and the vagina-themed products that her wellness brand makes. The video was shared on Goop’s TikTok page.

Playfully roast mom for something she constantly does, like a habit or routine, or perhaps even a fetish.

When North West Pranked Kim Kardashian (Again)

Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West, has a history of pulling pranks, many of which are posted to the mother-daughter duo’s joint TikTok account. From pranking her mom that she razor shaved her eyebrows down to trolling the reality star with a horse sound effect, North certainly loves a good old joke.

Try one of the nine-year-old’s classic pranks on mom.

When Candace Cameron Bure Fell For Natasha Bure’s ‘Mind Reading’ Skills

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha, tricked her mom by partaking in the viral “closed eyes” filter prank on TikTok. The filter, which made it look like the 24-year-old’s eyes were closed when they were actually open, was used to persuade the “Full House” star that her daughter is really good at guessing exactly how many fingers she was holding up behind her.

As Natasha continued to guess correctly, Candace was impressed by her daughter’s skills.

Try the deceiving filter at home and trick mom into thinking you’re a genius!