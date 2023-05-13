Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at 2023’s Eurovision Song Contest.

During the opening sequence of the contest’s grand final on Saturday evening, the Princess of Wales contributed an instrumental piano performance of “Stefania”, the winning song from last year’s Eurovision champions, Kalush Orchestra.

Her pre-recorded performance, created by composers, arrangers and musical directors Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, saw her seated at a black grand piano inside the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

For the opening montage, Middleton, who shot the sequence earlier this month, was joined by Kalush Orchestra, as well as several other musicians, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Sam Ryder, Joss Stone and Bolt Strings.

The clip of Kate’s performance was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter account.

A #Eurovision surprise 🎹 A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool 🪩 pic.twitter.com/y4WDuWvOvb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Kate, who learned the piano as a child, has shared her musical talent with the world. In 2021, during the first Christmas Carol concert that she hosted, the royal showed off her piano skills while accompanying Tom Walker’s performance of the song “Those Who Can’t Be Here”.

This year, Eurovision is taking place in Liverpool, U.K. Normally, the country that wins the popular European contest hosts the following year, however, due to the ongoing was in Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union, whom owns and organizes the annual music event, reckoned the country too dangerous to host.

Catherine’s appearance comes two weeks after King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, officially opened the annual contest’s venue — Liverpool Arena — by switching the stage light on.