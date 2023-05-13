Taylor Swift was visibly enchanted when she looked out into the crowd and saw Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ two children, so much so she gave them a sweet shout out!

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was in the middle of her Eras Tour performance Friday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when, while strumming her guitar, she spotted two of the couple’s four kiddos — 7-year-old, James, and 6-year-old Inez — and offered a sweet hello.

In video shared on social media, Swift’s glowing in a red shimmery coat over a black bodysuit and smiling. She steps away from the mic and takes a good second to look in the family’s direction, and she appears to say “Hi.”

📹 | Taylor saying hi to Blake and Ryan’s children James and Inez whilst on stage 🥰 #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/wMzztlRzQr — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 13, 2023

According to People, James and Inez were also spotted with Lively and Swift as they exited the stage. Swift was also seen holding hands with James as she waved to fans.

It was a little less than a month ago when Swift, 33, was spotted out with Lively, Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters hitting up private club Zero Bond after Swift enjoyed dinner with Lively and Reynolds, who are also parents to 3-year-old daughter, Betty, and a fourth child they welcomed in February.

Swift has been spotted out with friends on numerous occasions since her split from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Also last month, Swift was photographed again getting dinner with Lively and Reynolds.

“Taylor Swift and Blake Lively hung out at Zero Bond in NYC last night,” an eyewitness told ET of the club outing. “They went to dinner with Ryan Reynolds before and headed to Zero Bond after for a girls’ night. They arrived at around 11 p.m. and stayed for about an hour. They were wandering around the space and having fun. Gigi Hadid also popped by to join them since she lives nearby.”

“Taylor was having so much fun and it seemed like she was just relaxing and enjoying herself with her girlfriends,” the source added. “She didn’t seem upset about her breakup with Joe at all. Blake and Gigi have been a great support system for Taylor and they’re all so close.”

Lively and Reynolds weren’t the only famous celebs in attendance. So was Matt Healy, who once again appeared as a guest guitarist for Phoebe Bridgers in Philly. He also joined Bridgers as Swift’s opening act in Nashville. Earlier this week, Swift and The 1975 frontman were spotted on a double date with Jack Antonoff and his fiancee, Margaret Qualley.

Photos quickly went viral Thursday of Swift and Healy holding hands while at the restaurant.

ET confirmed that Swift and Healy were reconnected through Antonoff, who has frequently collaborated with both of the artists. A source recently told ET, “Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history,” the source explains, “so there’s a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taylor Swift is ‘Enjoying Her Time’ With Matty Healy, Has ‘Moved On’ From Joe Alwyn: Source

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Holding Hands on Dinner Date

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘Like Each Other,’ Were Reconnected by Jack Antonoff, Sources Say