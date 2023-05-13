Dwayne Johnson will appear in a post-credits sequence in the new “Fast and Furious” film, as per The Wrap.

The actor’s cameo in the 10th instalment — “Fast X” — in which he’ll reprise hie role as Luke Hobbs, comes as a shocking surprise given how adamant he was about not returning to the franchise.

Johnson, 51, last appeared in character for the 2019 “Fast” spinoff with Jason Statham, “Hobbs & Shaw”. He initially joined the film series in 2011’s “Fast Five”.

Another reason why the actor’s return raises eyebrows is mainly because of his public feud with “Fast” veteran, Vin Diesel.

In November 2021, Diesel, 55, took to Instagram, practically begging Johnson, whom he refereed to as his “little brother,” to return for the “finale of Fast 10.”

“I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” Diesel wrote in part.

A month later, Johnson told CNN that he was “very surprised” by Diesel’s post, calling it “an example of his manipulation.”

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise,” Johnson told the outlet in a December 2021 interview. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.

“We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” he reiterated. “My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.”

That same year, in a separate interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson revealed that he only agreed to appear in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” if he and Diesel didn’t have any scenes together.

“I wanted to forgo drama,” he told the publication. “I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.”

Regardless of whether or not the two have made amends, Johnson will appear after all in “Fast X”, which hits theatres on May 19.

Statham also returns as Deckard Shaw in the new movie, alongside the ensemble cast, including Diesel, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, John Cena, Rita Moreno, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel and more. The late Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, also makes her debut cameo in the upcoming flick.