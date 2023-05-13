Allison Holker Boss made her first public appearance since the devastating passing of her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, in December 2022.

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum was joined by her 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, on Friday as they stepped out to accept the National Alliance of Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles (NAMI WLA) Heart of a Champion Award in honour of Stephen, who died by suicide at 40.

During the organization’s annual Mental Health Gala, Holker, 35, gave a speech and began by thanking Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan “for coming out and helping to present this award for our family and our beloved Stephen.

“I call him Stephen, you call him Stephen and tWitch, and we love him for being both,” she said.

“Thank you to NAMI West LA for this incredible honour. We promise to continue to move from love and joy forever and always, and to continue to inspire and lead and to teach and to grow.”

During the gala, NAMI WLA revealed their partnership with the Boss family’s Move With Kindness Foundation in order to support mental health initiatives in Stephen’s honour. Following the famed DJ and dancer’s death, Allison created the family’s foundation, which aims to carry on Boss’ legacy by spreading love and mental health awareness, on behalf of her and their children — Weslie, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

NAMI WLA will devote its Hearts+Minds program — “a wellness, dance and movement program designed to educate and empower you to better manage your health — mentally and physically,” per the website — in the Boss family name.

“We are so excited about this partnership to continue the Hearts+Minds program,” Holker said in her speech. “We’re excited to team up with something that’s already doing so much, inspiring and teaching so many young children and adults how to get help with their mental health.”

The TV personality concluded by giving a “special thank you” to her friends for “just being the most incredible people and supporting us at this special time.

“And to all of you for opening your arms and while he was here and making us feel so safe,” she continued. “And Weslie, I’m so proud of you and I love you. Thank you.”

Elsewhere at the event, Dewan chatted with People, telling the outlet why it was important that she present the award to Allison and Weslie.

“To have the moment to share in [Stephen’s] love, light and legacy being here to support Allison,” she said. “Their family, I’ve known for so many years, and they are truly the absolute best, biggest hearted. They take care of everybody else.

“And I just think being here to help support her and her family and moving forward from tragedy and also supporting his legacy and his love and light and what he did for the world,” she continued. “You saw how everybody really felt this and felt him, and he touched so many people. So to be able to be here and honour that is really important to me.”

The “Step Up” star elaborated on the mark Stephen left on the world.

“I do think his legacy already is love, light, [and] bringing his incredible grace. I think there was an uplifting energy that he gave to other people, and I think if there’s any lesson or anything we take home from this, it is what you present is not always what is the full picture,” she shared.

“I hope people can see that you can struggle and be strong, and being strong doesn’t mean you don’t struggle,” she noted. “I think that is important to highlight tonight.”