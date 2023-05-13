Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny hit up the house that Kobe built for date night!

The 27-year-old model and 29-year-old rapper sat courtside Friday night for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, and they seemed to have a blast. When they weren’t whispering sweet things into their ears or posing for photos, the couple appeared really into the game, which the Lakers won in convincing fashion.

An eyewitness tells ET that when the “Me porto bonito” rapper was featured on the jumbotron, he seemed surprised. On their way to get beers, the eyewitness said they greeted fans along the way. We’re told they seemed comfortable together.

At one point, rapper Taco Bennett snapped a pic of famed photographer Renell Medrano and Kendall, both of whom happily flipped off the camera.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny in attendance for Game 6 🔥 pic.twitter.com/asJ2FKpGEr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 13, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at the Lakers game tonight😎 pic.twitter.com/TA3qWs3rzs — 👀🔭 (@mwuahssn) May 13, 2023

Kendall — who put on a quasi-fashion show with a black leather jacket, miniskirt, knee-high boots and white tank top — and Bad Bunny were not seated anywhere Kim Kardashian and North West, who were sitting elsewhere courtside cheering on Tristan Thompson.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Kendall and Bad Bunny. Though they did not walk the 2023 Met Gala red carpet together, Kendall and BB clearly had fun at the annual fashion event’s after-party. The two were spotted out in New York City together earlier this week after the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s glamorous event.

She wore heels and a sheer strapless bodysuit by Nensi Dojaka, pairing it with a black thong over top that left little to the imagination. The look was a tribute to a very similar 1994 Chanel style. As for Benito, he opted for casual in shades and wide-legged brown pants with a suede jacket and a large cross necklace.

A source recently told ET, “Kendall and Bad Bunny are getting closer and closer every day. They talk and text non-stop and see each other whenever it’s possible. They are definitely getting more smitten with each other as they spend more time with each other. Bad Bunny makes Kendall laugh and she is always smiling around him. He genuinely just makes her happy and there is no drama. He’s also a big romantic, which Kendall finds very attractive and sweet. Kendall has moved on from Devin [Booker] and is in a great place.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kendall Jenner Steps Out in See-Through Thong Look With Bad Bunny for 2023 Met Gala After-Party

Bad Bunny Makes an Entrance With 26-Foot Flower Train at the 2023 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Stylish Night Out Ahead of Met Gala