Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are marking a big milestone in the life of son RZA as they celebrate his first birthday.

On Saturday, May 13, the proud dad took to Instagram to share an array of photos and video chronicling the first year of his son’s life.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️,” wrote Rocky in the caption accompanying the pics.

In addition to the photos, the “A$AP Forever” rapper concluded with a brief video clip of Wu Tang Clan co-founder Ol’ Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children,” referencing the origins of his son’s name.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Rihanna gushed about the experience of motherhood.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” she told the magazine.

“It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she added. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn’t matter.”