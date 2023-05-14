John Travolta is sharing a sweet tribute to late Kelly Preston on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, the “Pulp Fiction” star took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 57.

In the video, Preston opens a Mother’s Day gift, within a decorated box featuring the word “MOM” before displaying it to the camera.

“Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John,” Travolta wrote in the caption.

Back in 2021, Travolta appeared on Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show and revealed the candid conversation he had with his sone Ben after Preston’s death.

“He said to me once, ‘Because mom passed away, I’m afraid you’re going to,” Travolta told Hart.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life,” Travolta continued.

“I said, ‘But you know, Ben… you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay,” he added.

Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can,’” said Travolta.